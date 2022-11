Not Available

Simran drowns her misery in booze. Her one friend in Seoul, is Aakash, a singer in an Indian restaurant. One night, Simran tells Aakash of her past and the reasons for her loneliness. Originally a bar dancer in Mumbai, Simran is the girlfriend of a notorious gangster, Daya, who is a headhunter for hire. After hearing her story Aakash is determined to save Simran from the gangster's world.