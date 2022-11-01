Not Available

Gangster Exchange

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Aquila Pictures

Karate meets Kalashnikovs as the uncontrollable force and the immovable object are thrown together in this bloody hilarious action comedy! Hiro's a Tokyo cyber-punk Yakuza with a simple mission: smuggle a toilet made of pure heroin to New York City. If he fails his boss will stick his sword where the rising sun don't shine. Marco's a muscle mountain enforcer working for a family of ex-commandos from the Bosnian war. He's an entry-level thug with dreams of rising up the ranks. But in the Bosnian mob, promotion is spelled AK-47. When a bloody New York mob war erupts and Hiro and Marco snatch the toilet. It's worth millions - if they can find somebody who can decipher the Japanese chemistry formula. Wounded, hunted and dragging a 50-pound toilet made of heroin; they race around New York. Through sleazy alleyways, bouncer brawls, sniper shoot-outs and a biker war they're on a quest to find a Japanese chemist...

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images