Gangster Exchange

Karate meets Kalashnikovs as the uncontrollable force and the immovable object are thrown together in this bloody hilarious action comedy! Hiro's a Tokyo cyber-punk Yakuza with a simple mission: smuggle a toilet made of pure heroin to New York City. If he fails his boss will stick his sword where the rising sun don't shine. Marco's a muscle mountain enforcer working for a family of ex-commandos from the Bosnian war. He's an entry-level thug with dreams of rising up the ranks. But in the Bosnian mob, promotion is spelled AK-47. When a bloody New York mob war erupts and Hiro and Marco snatch the toilet. It's worth millions - if they can find somebody who can decipher the Japanese chemistry formula. Wounded, hunted and dragging a 50-pound toilet made of heroin; they race around New York. Through sleazy alleyways, bouncer brawls, sniper shoot-outs and a biker war they're on a quest to find a Japanese chemist...