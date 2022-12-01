Gangster Kittens

Not Available

An uncompromising portrait of the struggles of a resplendent teenager with an anarchic spirit, fighting to maintain her existence in the bleak urban landscape of London. Angel is a cool but troubled nymphet, disillusioned by the tedium and meaninglessness of her uninviting working class future, her eyes filled with ferocious pique. Neglected by her abusive uncle and abandoned by her school, the disparate and embittered delinquent embarks on an odyssey of self-discovery to find a whole new world of possibilities.