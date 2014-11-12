2014

Gangster Payday

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 12th, 2014

Studio

Sundream Motion Pictures

Wong Kam-Kwei, a gang boss on the decline, overseeing bathhouses and karaoke bars, falls for a small restaurant owner, Mei. He begins to help her business, and learns that Mei is already in love with Leung, a member of his gang. He’s also like a brother to Kam-Kwei. When a rival gang hoping to steal his territory kills Leung, the only thing left for Kam-Kwei to do now is to protect Mei and avenge Leung.

Cast

Anthony WongKwai
Wong Yau-NamLeung
Charlene ChoiMei
Michael Chan Wai-ManUncle Two
Frankie Ng Chi-Hung
Philip KeungBill

