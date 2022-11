Not Available

Action - Fuzzy (Al St. John) purchases a saloon with a large sack of gold from the mine he owns with his partner, Billy (Buster Crabbe). When a crooked lawyer (I. Stanford Jolley) uses underhanded methods to try taking over the saloon, Billy works to bring the lawyer and his no-good gang to justice. Full of action and plenty of laughs, this classic Western also stars Ed Cassidy, Charles King and Emmett Lynn. - Buster Crabbe, Al St. John, Sydney Logan