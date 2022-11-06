Not Available

Gangsterfilmen

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

An American gangster of Swedish origins returns to his homeland to set up shop as a morality crusader, much in the manner of the later phenomenon of televangelists. While indulging in behind-the-scene shenanigans including rape and murder, the gangster (played by American Clu Gulagher) preaches to large audiences, using mass hypnotism and show-biz razzmatazz to get his message across. The film also features a brief performance by Per Oscarsson, following his highly publicized "retirement" from screen acting.

Cast

Clu GulagerGlenn Mortenson
Ernst GüntherAnders Andersson
Per OscarssonJohan Gustavsson
Ulla SjöblomKristina Nordbäck
Hans Alfredsonbiljardhallsföreståndaren

