Gangsterock: Kasi Sengaaat..!

Shake, an aspiring musician, goes to Kuala Lumpur to pursue his dream and establish himself as a rock star. He meets Bromo, another aspiring musician, and they both work together to fulfill their dreams. However, they end up battling with some gangsters in Kuala Lumpur, who are determined to control the music distribution trade with music piracy and eliminate any remaining opposition from rockers. Shake and Bromo have to fight back to secure their dreams of thriving in the rock music industry.