Alice Tanner, chief analyst of a rating agency, almost made it to the top in the main metropolis of Frankfurt. Then Michael von Marck is served to her as a competitor. Because one of the company chairpersons expressed doubts about Alice's judgment when it became known that she had a one-night stand with a married customer. Alice gets support from her friend from the bowling club and her half-sister: a secretly hidden bug in the men's washroom in the office complex of the rating agency is supposed to reveal the strategies of the male competitors to the female eavesdropper
