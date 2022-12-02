Not Available

With the NBA’s eligibility rules more hotly contested than ever before, and players looking to chart their own trajectory to the League, enter Darius Bazley, a modern-day high school basketball phenom who sent shock waves throughout the hoops community by foregoing college in order to attend a $1 million internship. Within this coming-of-age business of basketball film, Gap Year explores the triumphs and tribulations of Darius as he enters uncharted territory for an NBA prospect, navigating a corporate day job while training for the NBA Draft at the age of 18. Gap Year also explores the cultural and societal nuances through the game’s most relevant and respected voices as it traces the past, present and future of the NBA’s controversial one-and-done rule.