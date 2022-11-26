Not Available

Miguel is working to put his brother Diego through school. But now his construction job is wrapping up, and he’s unable to get the money to pay for his brother’s tuition. And unbeknownst to him, Diego is actually squandering his hard-earned money on gambling. A despondent Miguel shares his troubles with his neighbor, who is about to leave for work overseas. Miguel is shown kindness, which he decides to reciprocate. What begins as just two friends sharing problems becomes something more in due time.