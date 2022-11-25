Not Available

Damon Dogg and Dice invite you to kick back with GAPE – a fuck extravaganza dedicated to those men who live to open hole with cock. GAPE features 8 ALL NEW hard-core scenes including one balls-to-the-wall over-the-top 17-man wham bam gangbang of THE MORGAN TWINS. Other highlights include a 4-WAY swap-the-key fuck with CHASE PARKER, DALE SAVAGE, ATLAS GRANT and JAKE MORGAN. Power bottom MASON LEAR turning power top JULIAN D’MARCO into his bitch. TOPHER DIMAGGIO breeding BRODIE RAMIREZ; and ASHTON DUCATI fucking the hell out of DREW DIXON. The cast of 36 horny fuckers also includes JACK DIXON, PARKER LOGAN, JOEL SOMEONE, MARCO NAPOLI, DIEGO TOVAR, CESAR XES and SO SO SO many more. Yeah, GAPE for me.