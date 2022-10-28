Garage 2.0

Not Available

Gert is the ambitious managing director of a car dealership in Vianen who is way ahead of his troops. With a boundless energy he encourages his employees to be the very best. No department is spared in learning ‘The New Way of Working’ through countless training sessions and endless meetings. But will he manage to eventually turn employee 1.0 into employee 2.0 and how does his personnel deal with this increasing pressure? How does a family business survive in a time of economic crisis?