Garage Sale Mystery: All That Glitters

2014

Jennifer Shannon (Lori Loughlin) has a gift for finding rare treasures hidden in garage sales that she can resell at her consignment store, Rags to Riches, and for get her involved in the criminal investigations that happen at the very second-hand sales she frequents. When her friend Martin (Michael Kopsa) turns up murdered just hours after auctioning off an abandoned storage unit full of unique items to Jennifer, she is immediately pulled on the case as a key eyewitness. Working with Detective Lynwood (Kevin O'Grady), Jennifer helps single out a disgruntled customer as the prime suspect, while she and her business partner, Danielle (Sarah Strange), sift through boxes from the auction. As her husband Jason (Steve Bacic) worries about her safety, she starts to get over her head when there is a break-in at her store and a run-in with Martin's angry wife. They must race to save a life and put their own on the line. Will they succeed before times runs out?