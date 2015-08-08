2015

Garage Sale Mystery: The Wedding Dress

  • Family
  • Drama

Release Date

August 8th, 2015

Studio

Front Street Pictures

Jennifer Shannon has made a career of finding rare garage sale treasures to resell at the consignment store she owns with her business partner, Dani. When she finds a wedding dress that was worn on the day a groom went missing, Jennifer uses her knack for solving puzzles to investigate this unsolved cold case. After meeting the dress’s original owner, Helen, and finding traces of blood on the dress, Jennifer digs deeper into the decades-old mystery with the help of Detective Lynwood, and the support of her husband, Jason. With every clue that Jennifer uncovers, she gets closer to either finding the long-missing groom, or uncovering a wedding day murder.

Cast

Lori LoughlinJennifer Shannon
Sarah StrangeDanielle
Steve BacicJason Shannon
Brendan MeyerLogan Shannon
Kevin O'GradyDetective Lynwood
Cheryl LaddHelen

