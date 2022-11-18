Not Available

Lusty womanizer, army Captain Kishore, wants a gypsy dancer for himself, and is ready to kill anyone who tries to get in the way. But his plans are foiled when the woman kills herself, leaving behind an injured father, the head of the gypsies, and a younger sister by the name of Jugnu. Jugnu swears to avenge her sister's death, and seeks training from Robert Taylor, and becomes an expert in weapons and fist-fighting. She assumes the guise of a masked male and calls herself "Garam Masala", and inflicts terror in Captain Kishore's life and army. Garam Masala's attempts to kill Kishore are foiled when she is captured. She is rescued by a mysterious masked male, who disappears into the night. Kishore is clearly baffled by the appearance of two masked men, and asks his men to search high and low for them. In the meantime, Kishore returns to his kingdom, which has it's King missing for several years, and the prince - a puppet in the hands of Kishore and his men.