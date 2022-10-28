Garbage: One Mile High... Live

Not Available

After a five year break, 2012 saw Garbage back in the spotlight with a new studio album Not Your Kind Of People followed by their first world tour for seven years. Filmed on this tour at the Ogden Theatre in Denver, Colorado on October 6, One Mile High...Live is the first ever Blu-ray release of a full Garbage live concert. Charismatic singer Shirley Manson leads from the front propelled by the twin guitars of Steve Marker and Duke Erikson and the powerhouse drumming of Butch Vig with Eric Avery providing bass guitar for the live shows. The band mix highlights from the new album with classic tracks from across their career to produce the ultimate Garbage live experience.