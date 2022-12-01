Not Available

Garbage: Pepsi Music Argentina 2012

    Garbage South American Tour 2012 Live Performance at the Pepsi Music 2012 Buenos Aires Argentina Song list: 01 - Supervixen 02 - I Think I'm Paranoid 03 - Shut Your Mouth 04 - Why Do You Love Me 05 - Queer 06 - Stupid Girl (With "Love to love you baby" snippet by Donna Summer) 07 - Hammering in My Head 08 - Control 09 - The One 10 - #1 Crush 11 - Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) 12 - Blood for Poppies 13 - Special 14 - The Trick Is to Keep Breathing 15 - Battle in Me 16 - Push It 17 - Vow 18 - Only Happy When It Rains Encore: 19 - Automatic Systematic Habit 20 - You Look So Fine (With "Dreams" snippet by Fleetwood Mac)

