Garden Island: A Paranormal Documentary

Not Available

In 2012, a small film crew and a paranormal team traveled to a remote american indian burial ground located on an isolated island in northern Lake Michigan. Their mission was to unearth the truth behind a series of tragic paranormal related incidents that occurred on the island in 1989. What they encountered was a horror no one was prepared for. The film crew captured footage of the terrifying events as they first set foot on the shore of garden island and the horror that unraveled including the remaining moments in their own demise.