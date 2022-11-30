Garden of Camelias

Not Available

The story centers on Kinuko who lives together with her granddaughter Nagisa in the house she once shared with her late husband and where she raised her children. On a spring morning, on the important 49th day after her husband’s passing, the goldfish he had been taking care of suddenly dies. Kinuko wraps its body in camellia flowers and buries it in the garden. She spends her day thinking of the past, cherishing her memories and trivial events. The financial burden of taking care of the house and the garden is becoming too heavy for her and she now faces the logical decision of selling the place…