An American girl marries the prince of a small European country. On their wedding day, the couple is involved in a car accident, the result of which is that the new bride suffers amnesia and can't remember who she is or anything about herself. While her new husband is off tending to his ailing father, the king, the woman's doctor hires a man to pose as her husband, hoping to jar her memory. She falls in love with her new "husband"; complications ensue.