Not Available

In the tradition of such classics as NOSFERATU and HAXAN, and with a dash of early American film (Famous Players Film Company, D.W. Griffith, etc.) comes GARDEN OF SOULS. A horror photoplay that harkens back to the old tinted silent films of yesteryear. Partly filmed on-location in Hollywood before Hollywood -- Fort Lee, NJ. Dedicated to film pioneers D.W. Griffith and Mary Pickford.