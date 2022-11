Not Available

Nerd is the word! Jo may not be much, but he's the only human they've got! He's not always purr-fectly well behaved, but Garfield is always there for Jon and Odie - there on the couch, there eating lasagne... but he's also there as a friend. So whether Jon's dealing with a lackluster love life, courting car trouble or even being conned by a convict, Garfield is one fat and furry friend for life!