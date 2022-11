Not Available

Creator Jim Davis's lovable fat cat -- the one and only Garfield (voiced by Lorenzo Music) -- is back in this comical 13-episode collection, taking time off between naps and lasagna binges to torment his dim-bulb doggy mate, Odie. Among the installments in this compilation are "The Fairy Dogmother," "Moo Cow Mutt," "Ode to Odie," "Odie the Amazing," "Airborne Odie" and "Odielocks and the Three Cats."