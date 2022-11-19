Not Available

No one loves the cold months better than acerbic fat cat Garfield, who thrives on a bounty of junk food and traditional meals in the delightful collection of musical-comedy TV specials Garfield Holiday Celebrations. "Garfield's Halloween Adventure" finds the portly hero and airhead-sidekick Odie the dog scrounging through owner Jon's attic to find perfect costumes, then encountering ghosts and ghoulies that seem a tad authentic. "Garfield's Thanksgiving" is a screwball special in which Jon harasses veterinarian Liz into being his Turkey Day guest. Trouble is, Jon is clueless about how to cook a big bird; fortunately, starving Garfield has the good sense to call in Jon's spirited grandmother for a culinary rescue. Grandma shows up, too, in "A Garfield Christmas," about a family get-together that covers all the nice holiday stuff and, of course, lots of bickering, pouting, and jealousy. As long as Garfield gets his Yuletide lasagna, however, all is right with the world.