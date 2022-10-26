Garfield's Fun Fest

Not Available

Garfield emerges victorious at the end of every single Fun Fest, a competition for the best in comic strip characters. It's a given; he can do it with his paws tied behind his back. But this year, it looks like a dashing new contestant by the name of Ramone is going to give everyone's favorite fat cat a run for his lasagna, especially after the G-Man's usual partner-in-fun, Arlene, decides to pair