The peace of Trépigny is shattered when the new mayor Lebrennois sets out to modernise the little village and make it more attractive to tourists. Opposed to his schemes is the village's stationmaster Gargousse, a free-spirited soul who poaches in his spare time and has no time for Lebrennois's grand ambitions. Relations between Gargousse and the mayor are further strained when the former's goddaughter Antoinette begins an affair with the latter's nephew Allain. The mayor insists that the railway line is out-dated and should be replaced with a more efficient coach service. By taking up Lebrennois's offer of a duel, Gargousse has one last chance to save his job and discredit the unpopular mayor...