Who is that who is looking in the mirror? Who is that who looks from the mirror? A short film that has experimented with corona pandemic vibes and words that came out while staying isolated. How is it when you have to stay by yourself alone with your thoughts, that create a new world inside your head. A new reality that no-one else can see beside you, A world where you have taken a new unknown appearance, If the home is a safe space, is your mind that?