Garmarna: From Hamlet to Hildegard

A profile tracking the history of the Swedish band Garmarna, including interviews and music video clips, from the inception of the band in 1990 to their "Hildegard von Bingen" recording in 2001. Their songs are mainly old Scandinavian ballads presented in a unique soundscape spiced with a haunting disturbing aspect. Chapbook stories who sneak up on you through eerie backwards fiddle, strings, programming, soundscapes, then the beats kick in, banging for dear life, and the cool, authoritative voice of Emma Härdelin floats over the top.