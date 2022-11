Not Available

A special Garo episode, with the Garo production team collaborating with New Japan Pro Wrestling to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Garo franchise. It features professional wrestlers Hiroshi Tanahashi as Gouki and Togi Makabe as Zarugin. Taking place between Makai Senki and Makai no Hana, Kaoru tells a young Raiga the story of one of the first Makai Knights to bear the Garo title: Gouki.