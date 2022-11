Not Available

The life of Brazilian soccer player, Garrincha, considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, with his uniquely original style. He had arched legs, a passion for women and booze. Also had a much talked extramarital affair with singer Elza Soares and died in relative decadence. The movie focuses on his zenith, from 1953 until the World Championship and the Rio Regional Championship, in 1962.