This brisk hour of Comedy demonstrates just how good Garry Shandling was. Like a lot of comics, Shandling works variations on Woody Allen’s neurotic-worrier persona, but he has made the pose his own on the strength of an affable attitude (unlike Woody, he’s resigned to his nerdiness) and solid jokes (“I’m middle-of-the-road politically; I’ve never burned a flag, but…I’ve never put one out, either”). Part of the HBO Comedy Hour Specials.