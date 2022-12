Not Available

Karl Dieter Gartelmann, a German photographer and filmmaker, arrived in Ecuador in the seventies, in the midst of the oil boom, with an old 16mm Bolex video camera, and began a journey through the Ecuadorian jungle, collecting the visual testimony of a life that is dying. This documentary brings together the director's permanent concerns: culture and nature wasted by extractivism. A conversation between two directors about the creation of memory through cinema.