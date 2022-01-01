Garth Brooks: Country King

Not Available

On October 21st, 2012, Garth Brooks was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. It was recognition of an amazing career that has spanned over 25 years. His first album was released in 1989 and peaked at number 2 on the US country album chart, and since that debut release, Garth Brooks has gone to become possibly the most successful Country Music Singer of all time. Brooks broke records for both sales and concert attendance throughout the 1990’s, and his integration of rock elements into his recordings and live performances earned him immense popularity. He’s the winner of two Grammy Awards, seventeen American Music Awards, and was awarded as the best selling solo albums artists of the Century in the United States. He is the king of country, and he’s sold the records to prove it. Follow the incredible story of Garth Brooks.