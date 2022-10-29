Garth Live from Central Park

Not Available

This was the ultimate Garth Brooks fan's dream-a free live performance in Central Park. Garth gave a good showing in it, and I loved his performances of all his classic songs, such as "Unanswered Prayers, "The Dance," and "Friends in Low Places." While there weren't any of the high-kinetic, ultra-energetic stage movements usually reserved for the arena shows Garth gives, it was still worth the video purchase. Garth's performance was terrific, and the audience members obviously loved it as they sang along with all of his songs. You will find yourself doing the same.