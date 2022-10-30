Garuda Di Dadaku 2

Not Available

Bayu (Emir Mahira), who is a member of elite national soccer team U-15, wants to prove that he can bring his team to win ASEAN junior competition in Jakarta. With support from his best friend, Heri (Aldo Tansani), the new girl in school he is attracted to, Anya (Monica Sayangbati), and the new coach Mr. Wisnu (Rio Dewanto), Bayu leads his friends working hard to reach the final. However, a new guy on the team, Yusuf, steals Bayu's spotlight as the rising star. Now the team is in a great mess, and Bayu runs away from the training. As the big match is approaching, can Bayu and his team bring Indonesia to victory?