Former Take That member Gary Barlow captured live in performance in his home town of Manchester in December 2012. The show formed part of Barlow's first UK solo tour in over 12 years and saw him joined onstage by stars including Mark Owen, JLS, Nicole Scherzinger and James Corden. The tracks performed include 'Greatest Day', 'Open Road', 'Back for Good' and 'Relight My Fire'.