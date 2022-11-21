Gary Barlow: Since You Saw Him Last

Not Available

Gary Barlow performs 28 tracks on his 2014 ‘Since I Saw You Last’ Tour live from the Manchester Phones 4U Arena. The show features much loved solo and Take That classics as well as material from his double platinum solo album 'Since I Saw You Last'.Set list First songs "Since I Saw You Last "Greatest Day" "Candy "Requiem" "Pray" "A Million Love Songs" "Shine" (with Eliza Doolittle) "Lie to Me" Acoustic medley "How Deep Is Your Love" "Shame" "So Help Me Girl" Swing medley "Sure" "Everything Changes" "Could It Be Magic" Ballads medley "Nobody Else" "Love Ain't Here Anymore" "Dying Inside" "Said It All" "The Garden" "Forever Love" Final songs "Sing" (with a local school choir) "The Flood" "Face to Face" (with Elton John on the big screen) "Back for Good" "Relight My Fire" "Let Me Go" "Rule the World" Encore "Jump" "Never Forget"