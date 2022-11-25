Gary Clark Jr. - The Live Room

Not Available

Bringing the audience in to the rarely seen world of recording studios; The Live Room captures today's most innovative artists performing live recording sessions in the most iconic recording studios across America. From Ed Sheeran to Blake Shelton to Sheryl Crow and T.I., top artists take over the same live rooms where the likes of Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles, and Led Zeppelin have recorded their seminal songs. With superb sound and a cinematic flair, The Live Room gives fans a unique view into an intimate performance and recording experience.