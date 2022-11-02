Not Available

Hosted by Clint Eastwood, Hollywood Remembers: Gary Cooper -- American Life, American Legend is a biographical portrait of the life and times of movie star Gary Cooper. The 47-minute tribute chronicles the actor's life from his early days as an "extra" in silent pictures to his acceptance of the 1960 Academy Award for lifetime achievement in film. Cooper's real-life role as a cowboy and his talent as a cartoonist are discussed, as are many of the Westerns, adventures, comedies, and war films in which he starred.