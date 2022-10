Not Available

In 1990 and again in 1997, Gary Moore and the Midnight Blues stormed the stage at the Montreux Rock Festival. Tunes include "Oh Pretty Woman," "Walking by Myself," "The Stumble," "All Your Love," "Midnight Blues," "Don't Love Me," "Still Got the Blues," "Texas Strut," "Moving On," "Too Tired," "Further On up the Road," "Stop Messing Around," "Cold, Cold Feeling," " Blues Is Alright," "The Messiah Will Come Again" and more.