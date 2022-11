Not Available

Gary Moore celebrates the music of Peter Green, former Fleetwood Mac guitarist, live at the Shepherds Bush Empire. Tracklist: 1. World Keep on Turning 2. I Loved Another Woman 3. Merry Go Round 4. If You Be My Baby 5. Long Grey Mere 6. Need Your Love So Bad 7. Driftin' 8. The Same Way 9. Since I Met You Baby 10. Love That Burns 11. Stop Messin' Around 12. Showbiz Blues 13. Dust My Broom 14. Jumpin' at Shadows