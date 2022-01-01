Gary Moore: Live At Montreux 2010

Not Available

2010 saw Gary Moore make a return to rock music after a long period of time exploring the blues. He was writing and working on a new rock album when all was brought to a halt by his untimely death on February 6th, 2011. This concert from Montreux in July 2010 was his last performance to be filmed. The setlist draws heavily on his hugely successful rock albums of the eighties, stirs in a couple of his classic blues tracks with some memorable hit singles and includes three brand new songs that would have featured on the album left sadly uncompleted on his death. Bonus Features: 1) One Good Reason 2) Oh Pretty Woman 3) Still Got The Blues 4) Walking By Myself / TRACK LISTING: 1) Over The Hills And Far Away 2) Thunder Rising 3) Military Man 4) Days Of Heroes 5) Where Are You Now? 6) So Far away / Empty Rooms 7) Oh Wild One 8) Blood Of Emeralds 9) Out In The Fields 10) Still Got The Blues 11) Walking By Myself 12) Johnny Boy 13) Parisienne Walkways