Recorded live on the Machine Music Tour at the Dome, Brighton on 3rd June 2012, electronic pioneer Gary Numan plays his first ever singles tour featuring everything from the punk debut ‘That’s Too Bad’ to his first electronic release ‘Down In The Park’ and the hits including ‘Are ‘Friends’ Electric?’, ‘Cars’, ‘Complex’, ‘We Are Glass’, ‘I Die: You Die’, ‘This Wreckage’ and ‘Berserker’ plus recent hits such as ‘Rip’ and ‘Crazier’.