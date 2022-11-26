Not Available

The filmmaking team known as Le Wood Productions - Latina MILF beauty Francesca Le and well-hung porn stud Mark Wood - returns with "Gasp, Gag and Gape 2," their second niche-rich extravaganza for Evil Angel's Buttman Magazine Choice line of ass-oriented specialty videos. The title describes a kinky triple threat: literally breathtaking face sitting; intense throat fucking; and butt fucking that produces widely stretched sphincters. Four new scenes star lovely, big-assed, busty bombshells. Each proves versatile enough to take a prick way down her gullet and a pounding rectal splaying ... but also to dominate a dude with hard-core ass smothering!