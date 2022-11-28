Not Available

GATECRASH drives the audience to a breaking point in this modern-day revenge tragedy. Adapted from Terry Hughes’ Fringe First award-winning stage play Life’s A Gatecrash. A couple is brutally made to pay when they refuse to accept responsibility for an act of callous violence. The story opens after the couple, Steve and Nicola, arrive home in the middle of the night, shortly after being involved in a hit and run accident. Steve in a drunken rage, deliberately drove into the victim, leaving him for dead. However, as the night unfolds a series of disturbing events force the couple to battle against an unseen, menacing presence culminating in a sickening discovery.