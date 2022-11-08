Gattan Gattan Soredemo Go

Not Available

Upon the death of her mother, Ito Kana, who is currently working for a living in Tokyo, decides to return to her hometown of Okuhida, Gifu. Due to her traumatic childhood there, Kana actually hates Okuhida. Morita Shinichi was Kana's classmate and he is still living in Okuhida, helping out at the onsen that his parents, Tetsuharu and Haruko, run. Shinichi too detests his current life, but has no choice but be resigned to it, giving up his dreams altogether. During her stay at Okuhida, Kana and Shinichi both run into Kotani Yoshio, a native there who loves Okuhida very much. To Kotani, the mines and the rail tracks are the treasures of Okuhide, and he finds it unbelievable for anyone to think otherwise. For Kana, talking to Kotani brings back the memories of the one happy thing that has ever happened to her during her life there. At the base of the Northern Alps, their encounter with Okuhida's treasures changes both Kana's and Shinichi's take on life.