Gatti vs. Ward I

Arturo Gatti vs Micky Ward 1, has been the Ring Magazine fight of the year of 2002, a real boxing war between two very different fighters. Gatti, that was younger than 7 years, was one of the most beautiful boxers to see for his technique, while Micky Ward was a boxer that wanted to use his physical strength and a jaw of iron. Someone has labeled Micky Ward vs Arturo Gatti 1 as “The Fight of the Century” and therefore we understand why after this fight they will met in two other fighting