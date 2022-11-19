Not Available

Gatti vs. Ward I

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Arturo Gatti vs Micky Ward 1, has been the Ring Magazine fight of the year of 2002, a real boxing war between two very different fighters. Gatti, that was younger than 7 years, was one of the most beautiful boxers to see for his technique, while Micky Ward was a boxer that wanted to use his physical strength and a jaw of iron. Someone has labeled Micky Ward vs Arturo Gatti 1 as “The Fight of the Century” and therefore we understand why after this fight they will met in two other fighting

Cast

Micky WardHimself
Arturo GattiHimself
Larry MerchantHimself
Jim LampleyHimself

