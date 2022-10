Not Available

In this town, the sky is full of kites, and all the kids are obsessed with kite-flying. There is a kite called KALI that rules the skies. No one knows who flies Kali. No one can defeat Kali. An illiterate street urchin takes up the challenge. With neither money nor education on his side, he sets out for his goal. Dreams aren't impossible when the desire is strong... Premiered internationally at The 62nd Berlin International Film Festival.