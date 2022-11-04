Gau sing biu choi

Not Available

Choi Hung village is full of innocents: people sing and work. The town beauty, Chi Wan, sees a stranger in the woods and falls in love, believing he's a fairy. He pursues her, keeping his real name secret, seeking advice from her sister, Heung, who suggests he buy Chi Wan a fan. Chi Wan and Heung's boyfriend, Dup, think the stranger and Heung are romantically involved, so mistaken jealousies erupt. Also new in town are two brothers, the new town official and his coarse enforcer; they can't believe there's no graft and corruption to profit from, so they try to establish a whorehouse. They also pursue Chi Wan. Can it all be sorted out? Will innocence prevail? And who is this stranger?