Not Available

Gauche the Cellist

  • Animation
  • Music
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Oh Production

Gauche is a diligent but mediocre cellist who plays for a small town orchestra and the local cinema in the early 20th century. He struggles during rehearsals and is often berated by his conductor during preparations for an upcoming performance of Beethoven's Sixth Symphony (the Pastoral Symphony).Over the course of four nights, Gauche is visited at his mill house home by talking animals as he is practicing.

Cast

Masashi AmenomoriConductor (voice)
Fuyumi ShiraishiCat (voice)
Kaneta KimotsukiBird (voice)
Kazue TakahashiTanuki (voice)
Akiko TakamuraMother Mouse (voice)
Keiko YokozawaChild Mouse (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images